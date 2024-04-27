TD, YSRC and BJP never worked for the development of Vijayawada city: Babu Rao

Vijayawada: Ch. Baburao, the CPM Vijayawada central candidate, criticised the Telugu Desam (TD), YSRC, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not working towards the development of Vijayawada city. During an election campaign held on Saturday in various divisions, Baburao demanded that these parties clarify the initiatives they have undertaken for the city's development during their respective tenures.

Accompanied by CPI and Congress leaders, Baburao highlighted the lack of new industries, incomplete infrastructure projects such as flyover bridges and the Metro train, and the stalled Amaravati capital project as examples of the neglect faced by Vijayawada city in the past decade. He pointed out that no significant progress had been made in terms of new industries or projects for the city.

Baburao praised the Left parties’ role in past urban development, citing their efforts in resolving long-standing issues like the Satyanarayanapuram railway line and advancing projects like the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) road. He emphasised that the Left parties are more aligned with the interests of workers and small traders and will continue to fight for the people rather than giving in to political pressures.

The election campaign saw the participation of CPM, CPI leaders, B. Satya Babu, B. Ramana Rao, DBK. Rao, Prabhu Das, Sundara Ramaraju, and others.