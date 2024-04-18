TD Wants CEC to Prevent Bonda Uma’s Arrest

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam has sought the intervention of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in preventing the arrest of TDP candidate from Vijayawada Central assembly constituency Bonda Umamaheswara Rao.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner on Wednesday, TD politburo member Varla Ramaiah maintained that the Andhra Pradesh police are under pressure from the ruling YSR Congress party to foist a false case against Bonda Uma, so that the YSRC nominee from Vijayawada Central could win the election.

Ramaiah maintained that the TDP candidate is not at all involved in the stone pelting incident on Jagan Mohan Reddy. He alleged that the Vijayawada commissioner of police is trying to implicate Bonda Umamaheswara Rao in the case.

The TD politburo demanded that the ECI immediately shift the police commissioner from his post.

