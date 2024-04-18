Top
Home » Nation

TD Wants CEC to Prevent Bonda Uma’s Arrest

Nation
DC Correspondent
17 April 2024 7:02 PM GMT
TD Wants CEC to Prevent Bonda Uma’s Arrest
x
In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner on Wednesday, TD politburo member Varla Ramaiah maintained that the Andhra Pradesh police are under pressure from the ruling YSR Congress party to foist a false case against Bonda Uma, so that the YSRC nominee from Vijayawada Central could win the election. (Image: Twitter)

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam has sought the intervention of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in preventing the arrest of TDP candidate from Vijayawada Central assembly constituency Bonda Umamaheswara Rao.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner on Wednesday, TD politburo member Varla Ramaiah maintained that the Andhra Pradesh police are under pressure from the ruling YSR Congress party to foist a false case against Bonda Uma, so that the YSRC nominee from Vijayawada Central could win the election.

Ramaiah maintained that the TDP candidate is not at all involved in the stone pelting incident on Jagan Mohan Reddy. He alleged that the Vijayawada commissioner of police is trying to implicate Bonda Umamaheswara Rao in the case.

The TD politburo demanded that the ECI immediately shift the police commissioner from his post.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Bonda Umamaheswara Rao Telugu Desam ECI Varla Ramaiah Andhra Pradesh AP News 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X