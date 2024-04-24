TD VP Ramakrishna Reddy joins BJP

Kakinada: Telugu Desam state vice president Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at the central office at Vijayawada in the presence of the party observer Siddharth Nath Singh and the party state president Daggubati Purandeswari on Tuesday night.

This evening, Ramakrishana Reddy invited nearly 50 families belonging to YSRC in Anaparthi constituency into Telugu Desam. Later, he resigned as the TD vice president and went to Vijayawada BJP office. After joining the party, the BJP leaders have given B.Form to Ramakrishna Reddy to contest from Anaparthi constituency.

Initially the TD president N.Chandrababu Naidu declared his candidature to Anaparthi. But, after alliance, the BJP took the seat and declared M.S.Krishnam Raju for the party candidate. Ramakrishna Reddy’s followers were up in arms against the TD high command. As per the advice of Naidu, Ramakrishna Reddy joined the BJP to contest from Anaparthi constituency. The BJP withdrew its candidate Krishnam Raju from the contest.

Meanwhile, Ramakrishna Reddy’s son Manoj Reddy has been appointed as incharge of Telugu Desam to the constituency.