TD Objects to Raptadu Siddham Next to Highway

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam AP president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has expressed concern over rule of law being violated in the state by allowing Siddham meeting at Raptadu next to the national highway, inconveniencing thousands of people travelling on the Bangalore-Hyderabad national highway.

Atchannaidu questioned the imposition of restrictions on the national highway a week before the scheduled meeting, saying this has prevented farmers from transporting their produce to markets in Bangalore and Hyderabad.

He explained that police had started enforcing restrictions from February 11 for the meeting scheduled on February 18.

The TD state president said it is undemocratic on part of the government to withhold permission for peaceful gatherings of opposition parties, trade unions and public associations. He underlined that not only are permissions denied, opposition leaders are illegally arrested. But YSR Congress has been allowed to hold its meeting, even though it is next to a busy national highway.