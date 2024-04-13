TD MP Reports Lokesh’s Phone Tapping to EC

Vijayawada: Former TD Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar complained to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Friday, alleging that the AP police under the direction of the ruling YSRC were tapping the phone of TD national general secretary Nara Lokesh. In his letter to CEC, the TD Rajya Sabha member stated that Lokesh received notifications from Apple in March 2024, warning that his iPhones had been tapped using Pegasus software by unidentified agencies. Ravindra Kumar accused DGP Rajendranath Reddy and intelligence chief P.S.R. Anjaneyulu of engaging in unethical, illegal activities to undermine the NDA’s chances in the upcoming elections and urged action against the officers. He also requested the appointment of neutral officers to ensure the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.









