TD MP and industrialist Galla Jayadev quits politics

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam parliamentary party leader and industrialist Galla Jayadev on Sunday announced that he is quitting politics to focus on his family and business.

The Lok Sabha member from Guntur declared that he will not contest the forthcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh.He pointed out that because of him being in politics, his businesses have come under the scanner of various investigating agencies. He alleged that his phones are being tapped as he is vocal about various public issues.The two-time MP from Guntur, one of the well-educated politicians from AP, organised a farewell meeting in Guntur on Sunday to announce his decision to quit politics in the wake of tough conditions set in motion against him by the YSR Congress government in AP and the BJP-led government at the centre.“The tough situations created by AP and central governments are hard to sustain politically. I can’t remain silent forever due to such oppression. I will come back soon and with double the intensity, like how Lord Sri Ram came back after the Vanavasam. For the time being, I have decided to focus on my business prospects,” Jayadev underlined.

He has thus indicated that he may return to politics, though at a later date. However, he did not indicate when.Jayadev maintained that he will continue to be part of the economic growth engine of India through his business group which, he said, will be increasing the number of its direct employees to nearly 25,000 employees in the near future.The MP revealed that Enforcement Directorate had come after him and investigated him twice after he questioned the central government on meeting AP’s needs. He suspected that the ED action is a result of him presenting the no-confidence motion in the parliament. He suspected that ED and CBI are continuing to tap his mobile phones.To a pointed question, he said he will resume his political career sometime in the future.Jayadev said he is unable to speak against the centre due to “political limitations” and against the state due to “business limitations”. Since he cannot maintain a studied silence for long, he has chosen to stay away from politics.He further pointed out that his responsibilities in managing his businesses have increased after his father Galla Ramachandra Naidu retired as chairman of Amara Raja Group about two years ago.