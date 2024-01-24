In a sudden development which can mar the TD's participation in the Rajya Sabha polls, TD MLA Ganta Srinivas Rao's was accepted this morning, after three years of its submission. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram accepted the resignation which was submitted in February 2021 by Ganta, in protest against the proposed priviatisation of Vizag Steel Plant.

When the resignation was submitted at that time, the Speaker did not look into it and the papers were stored in the record books.

However today, the resignation was approved by the Speaker suddenly ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.

This will have an impact on the TD as the party will fall short of one more MLA in the upcoming Rajya Sabha nominations.