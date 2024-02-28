TD Leaders will Resist YSRC Attacks, says Atchannaidu

He asked why policemen had not acted when they saw the YSRC leaders moving with lathis and crowbars towards the venue, where TDP had been holding a meeting. He appreciated TD leaders and cadres for firmly resisting the attempt to kill Chandramohan Reddy.

Atchannaidu pointed out that the YSRC leaders then went to the house of the local TD leader Maheedhar Reddy and attacked him, besides badly damaging his car. He accused YSRC of trying to eliminate Chandramohan Reddy.



The TDP AP chief accused area minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy of being behind the attack. “We will not sit quiet if anymore such attempts are made to kill or attack TD leaders. YSRC under Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy must know that every action will have a reaction," he warned.



Atchennaidu expressed confidence that in another 50 days, the TD-Jana Sena combine is going to form the government and take stringent action against those who are now indulging in violent activities.



