TD Leaders, Cadres Shocked With Pawan Kalyan’s Announcement

Kakinada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s statement on Friday that his party will contest from Razole and Rajanagaram constituencies has sent shock waves in Telugu Desam circles of these two constituencies as well as in the state.

Many feel that it is a huge blow to the TD-Jana Sena alliance, in particular the Godavari districts. However, the TD high-command has given clear instructions to the party leaders and cadres of the state not to react to JS chief’s comments, as the party leadership will take care of the alliance issues and sort out the problems.

Post Pawan Kalyan’s statement, Telugu Desam cadres reached the house of former minister Gollapalli Surya Rao on Friday. They said when the Telugu Desam is all set to contest from Razole and win it, JS president’s comments have come as a shock.

But 72-year-old Surya Rao told the cadres to keep silent and abide by the party high command’s diktat. However, the cadres have decided to meet Telugu Desam state President K. Achhannaidu at Mangalagiri on Saturday to discuss the issue.

“TD’s Surya Rao is the winning candidate from Razole. But Pawn Kalyan claiming the seat could disturb the seat-sharing process. This may affect the winning chances of the alliance candidates in coming elections,” a TD leader of Razole constituency told Deccan Chronicle.

TD cadres are highly disappointed in Rajanagaram constituency too. They assert that TD in-charge of the constituency Boddu Venkata Ramana Chowdary has given a breather to the party. But the JS chief has upset everybody.

However, Jana Sena cadres of the two constituencies have expressed their happiness. While Razole JS leaders said they expected this development, Jana Sena cadres in Rajanagaram constituency burst crackers in all villages.

Jakkampudi Raja Indravandit is the sitting YSRC MLA from Rajanagaram constituency. Rapaka Vara Prasad is the MLA from Razole. He was elected on the Jana Sena ticket but switched his loyalty to YSRC. YSRC has given the ticket to Vara Prasad.