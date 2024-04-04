TD Leaders Assaulted, Claims MLC

Kurnool: TD leader and MLC B.T. Naidu has claimed that the 8th ward corporator and state TD BC cell spokesperson K. Paramesh, along with Kurnool city TD leader Seshagiri Setty, were assaulted by the police. The MLC condemned the police’s action, stating that despite being elected representatives, party leaders faced unjust harassment and abuse. He accused the police of acting under the ruling YSRC influence and of unfairly targeting TD leaders.

B.T. Naidu also mentioned that the ruling party is causing difficulties for the opposition members, unable to accept the growing support for the TD. Accusing the police of obstruction and conspiracy, TD leaders declared their plan to file formal complaints with district, state, and central election authorities, demanding action against those behind the assault.