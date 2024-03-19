TD Leader, Wife Join YSRC

Vijayawada: Senior Telugu Desam (TD) leaders Gampala Venkata Ramachandra Rao and wife Sandhya Rani joined YSRC in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office on Monday. Ramachandra Rao, who hails from the Vada Balija community, previously held the position of TD in-charge for the Visakhapatnam South and East constituencies, served as the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee joint secretary and the working president of the OBC wing. Besides, he also served as the director of the Visakhapatnam Port Trust and a member of the Censor Board.

This apart, social activist Dr Kancharla Achyuta Rao, previously affiliated with the Praja Rajyam Party in Visakhapatnam, has joined the YSRC at the Chief Minister’s camp office. The YSRC regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy and the former chairman of Vizag Smart City Corporation, G. Venkateswara Rao, welcomed new joinees to YSRC fold.