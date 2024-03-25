TD-JS-BJP leaders make last minute changes to field winning candidates

Vijayawada: The three-party opposition alliance led by the Telugu Desam is making last minute changes in their proposed lists of contestants, mainly in some Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies to give an opportunity for those having a better chance of winning.



Out of a total number of 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats, the Telugu Desam has got its share of 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha seats. The Jana Sena will contest from 21 Assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats, while the BJP will fight in 10 Assembly seats and six LS seats.



Jana Sena leader Pothina Venkata Mahesh has been demanding the allotment of Vijayawada West Assembly segment as he has been working for the party for so long. Though several names of aspirants are surfacing from the TD and the BJP, the leaders from all the three allies have not yet decided to allot the seat to anyone so far.



So is the case with the Dharmavaram Assembly segment, where the TD aspirant Paritala Sreeram is making all efforts to get the seat allotted to him. However, the TD leadership is yet to take a call on it as Paritala Sunitha is fielded to contest from the Raptadu Assembly segment where her son Paritala Sreeram lost in 2019 polls to the YSR Congress nominee. Sources say that the Paritala family learnt to have expressed its intent not to cooperate with any nominee from the BJP in the polls.



Tension mounted at the residence of former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy as his supporters burnt the TD party flags and publicity material targetting TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu for allotting the Pendurthi Assembly segment in Anakapalli district to the Jana Sena.



Former TD MLA Kalamata Venkata Ramana Murthy criticised the TD chief for denying him the ticket to contest from Pathapatnam Assembly segment in Srikakulam district, while allocating it to another TD leader.



TD supporters in the Avanigadda Assembly segment in Krishna district are also opposing the allotment of the seat to the Jana Sena. The supporters of the former MLA Buddha Prasad even threatened to make their leader contest polls as an independent candidate.

