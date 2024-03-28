TD-JS-BJP Leaders Discuss Poll Strategy

Vijayawada: BJP national general secretary and AP election in-charge Arun Singh called upon party leaders and supporters to reach out to assembly / Lok Sabha segments, where their party nominees are contesting from and extend all support to them.

Arun Singh also told them to coordinate with leaders of the alliance parties TDP and Jana Sena in the state.

Participating in the meeting held at the residence of AP BJP chief D. Purandeswari here on Wednesday, Arun Singh said AP is important for BJP when it comes to elections.

He asked “Vistaraks” to work in coordination with other party leaders from the alliance.

BJP senior leaders Madhukar, Siva Prakash, Siddarth Nath Singh, TD AP chief K. Atchannaidu and JS political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar attended the tripartite meeting and discussed their poll strategy.