TD, JS, BJP alliance finalised for Assembly elections: Kanakamedala

The much-awaited and delayed alliance between the TD-Jana Sena and BJP has been finalised. All the three parties would jointly contest the upcoming Assembly elections. TD senior leader Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said that their party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, JS president K. Pawan Kalyan met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the final round of talks. The meeting which lasted for nearly 50 minutes at Shah’s residence discussed seat sharing between the parties.

The three parties have decided to work together for the development of the state and the country, the TD senior leader said.

The TD leaders will also attend the NDA meeting scheduled to be held on March 14, marking the official confirmation of the TD joining the NDA.

However, the number of seats to be shared between the parties both during the Assembly and Parliament elections has not been announced yet.