Amit Shah Invites TD to join NDA

As announced by Narasapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, BJP senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has invited the TD into the NDA.

TD supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena chief K. Pawan Kalyan and Amit Shah met again this morning at the latter’s residence and discussed seat sharing.

The three leaders have decided to work together for the development of Andhra Pradesh and India.

With the TDP being invited into the NDA, it is likely that the former will attend the next NDA meet, scheduled in the next few days.

According to sources, all the three parties have come to consensus on the seat-sharing formula.