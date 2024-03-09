Top
Amit Shah Invites TD to join NDA

DC Correspondent
9 March 2024 7:04 AM GMT
TD supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena chief K. Pawan Kalyan and Amit Shah met again this morning at the latter’s residence and discussed seat sharing
BJP senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah — PTI

As announced by Narasapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, BJP senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has invited the TD into the NDA.

TD supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena chief K. Pawan Kalyan and Amit Shah met again this morning at the latter’s residence and discussed seat sharing.

The three leaders have decided to work together for the development of Andhra Pradesh and India.

With the TDP being invited into the NDA, it is likely that the former will attend the next NDA meet, scheduled in the next few days.

According to sources, all the three parties have come to consensus on the seat-sharing formula.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
pawan kalyan chandrababu naidu amit shah NDA 
India Delhi New Delhi 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

