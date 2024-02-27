TD Faces Internal Protests Over Candidate Selection in Several Constituencies

Anantapur: Several TD leaders in the region, including constituency in-charges, are upset over the high command’s denial of tickets to them.

Satya Sai district unit president B.K. Parsarathi, who wanted the Penukonda assembly segment was denied the ticket after woman leader Sabltha’s name was announced as the TD candidate. Parthasarathi, who was formerly the MP of Hindupur and an MLA from Penukonda was shocked over the high command decision.

His close aides from Penukonda burned flexi boards of the party at various points, including at the residence and party office of Parthasarathi. Protests continued in Penukonda against the high command decision.

Two groups in Kalyanadurg were in deep shock after TD announced the candidature of a construction company MD who has been close to the YSRC in Ananatapur and previously worked for the Jana Sena.

Senior leader and former MLA, U. Hanumntharaya Chowdary, and party present incharge Rammohan Naidu expected tickets but are angry over the rejection of their claims. TD cadres alleged that the TD high command was bent on raising money and failed to recognise the services of its leaders. The TD faced a worse condition in Kalyanadurg.

Similarly, former MLC Gundumala Thippeswamy who was claiming to be the party incharge but had differences with former MLA Eeramnna was in a shock after high command announced the candidature of Eeranna's son as the TD candidate from Madakasira. Upset over ticket distribution, the Thippeswamy group leaders were tendering resignations from all party posts.

The Telugu Desam faced tough situations in several assembly segments in Kadapa district. The party announced former MLC, B Tech Ravi, as its candidate from Pulivendula to take on CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. However, another former MLC Sathish Reddy was being forced by YSRC to join the party.