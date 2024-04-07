TD Downfall Imminent in 2024 Elections, says Sajjala

Vijayawada: YSRC state general-secretary and government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu's frustration has reached its peak following the failure of the alliance.



“There are many internal squabbles and political differences within them. Hence, Naidu is levelling baseless and false allegations,” Ramakrishna Reddy underlined addressing a press meeting here on Saturday.



He criticized Chandrababu for spreading fear among senior citizens by claiming that the state government has no funds for distributing pensions. In this regard, he highlighted swift and successful completion of pension distributions, with 93 per cent of the elderly pensioners reached within just two days.



“TD may have stopped volunteers from functioning, but it could not stop pensions from being distributed,” the government adviser remarked.