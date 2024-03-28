TD Demands Jagan Fulfil Kurnool High Court Promise



Speaking to media, Venkateswarlu pointed out that Jagan Mohan Reddy had during his padayatra as leader of opposition promised to locate the State High Court in Kurnool.



“He has come to power. Residents of Kurnool have been waiting for the establishment of the High Court for over 4.5 years. Yet, the Chief Minister has not fulfilled his promise,” the TD leader underlined.



He urged the Chief Minister to fulfil his promise before visiting Kurnool district to campaign for his party candidates.



MLC B.T. Naidu was also present.



