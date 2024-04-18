TD Dares Minister Buggana to Visit Laddagiri

Kurnool: Telugu Desam leaders in Dhone took objection to finance minister Buggana Rajendranath’s remarks on road conditions in Laddagiri, the native place of former union minister Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy, who is the TDP candidate from Dhone against the YSRC nominee Buggana.

Addressing a press conference at the TD office in Dhone, state party secretary Valasala Ramakrishna, mandal convener Srinivas Yadav, SC cell state representative Gandham Srinivasulu, constituency NDA convener Maharaj, and Jana Sena leader Alla Mohana Reddy asked the finance minister to visit Laddagiri to see for himself the reality.

The TD leaders maintained that both Kotla and K.E. groups have contributed immensely to local development.

They asked Buggana to explain of what utility tourism centres, guesthouses and clubhouses developed by the minister will be for common people. They emphasised on importance of developmental projects initiated during the reign of former chief minister Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy and Kotla Sujathamma, which include establishment of Indiramma houses, drinking water facilities, a 30-bed hospital in Dhone, residential schools, and a railway overbridge.

The TD leaders maintained that the finance minister is making negative statements fearing his defeat in the forthcoming elections.