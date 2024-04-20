TD Complains to ECI on Efforts of Police to Arrest Bonda Uma





In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner here on Saturday, the TD senior leader alleged that the ruling YSRC was using the police administration to further its electoral prospects by targeting the NDA partners. He said that the police were trying to implicate the TD nominee Umamaheswar Rao in the case of stone attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He alleged that though some suspects in the case were picked up, only the main accused in the case Satish Kumar was produced before the magistrate while the whereabouts of accused no. 2, Vemula Durga Rao was not known so far.

He appealed to the ECI to get independent reports from the election observers and send a special ECI team drawn from other states to examine the functioning of Vijayawada police commissionerate.