TD Complains to AP CEO Against CS, Finance Secretary

DC Correspondent
14 May 2024 8:26 PM GMT
Varla Ramaiah said they will meet the AP Governor to lodge a formal complaint against the financial irregularities being committed by Jawahar Reddy and Satyanarayana. (Image: DC)

Vijayawada: TD leader Varla Ramaiah on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has hatched a conspiracy to divert ₹4,000 crore loan amount raised by auctioning security bonds at an RBI auction for making payments to his henchmen and benami contractors.

In his letter to AP chief electoral officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena, he demanded that action be taken against Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy and finance secretary Satyanarayana for their role in this fraud.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Varla Ramaiah said TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to AP Governor Abdul Nazeer against the financial fraud being committed by the CS and financial secretary.

The TD leader said they will meet the AP Governor to lodge a formal complaint against the financial irregularities being committed by Jawahar Reddy and Satyanarayana.

