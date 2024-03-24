TD Chief Gears up for Extensive Poll Campaign

Tirupati: Telugu Desam (TD) party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is set to embark on an extensive election campaign across Andhra Pradesh, commencing with a two-day visit to his Kuppam Assembly constituency on March 25 and 26.

According to party sources, Naidu will arrive in Kuppam on March 25 and address a public meeting at the NTR Statue Junction. He is also scheduled to hold interactive sessions with the women and youth wings of the party and conduct a door-to-door campaign in the Babu Nagar locality.

On March 26, the TD chief will receive representations from the public and address the party’s youth activists as part of the ‘One Booth Ten Youth’ programme before departing for Bengaluru airport.

Following his visit to Kuppam, Naidu is gearing up to launch his election campaign with a series of meetings and roadshows under the banner of ‘Praja Galam’, starting on March 27 and continuing until March 31. The campaign will kick off with visit to Palamaner, Nagari, and Madanapalle constituencies on March 27.

Subsequently, Naidu is slated to participate in campaign events in Hindupur and Anantapur parliamentary constituencies on March 28, Kurnool and Nandyal on March 29, Kadapa and Tirupati parliamentary constituencies on March 30 and Ongole and Nellore parliamentary constituencies on March 31.

The strategic schedule aims to maximize outreach and engagement across various constituencies, allowing for direct interaction with voters and the dissemination of the party’s vision and agenda for the upcoming elections. The Telugu Desam cadres have made elaborate arrangements for Naidu’s election campaign across various constituencies.