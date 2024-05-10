TD-BJP Caused Halt to Release of Rs.9,432 Crore for Welfare Schemes, Says YSRC

Vijayawada: The YSRC has expressed deep concern over the obstructions being caused to the welfare funds release via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), following orders from the Election Commission.

The ruling party alleged that the opposition Telugu Desam and BJP were behind this. It refused to accept the reasons cited by the Election Commission to halt the distribution of money.

YSRC MLA Malladi Vishnu and other leaders said that as per records, a total of Rs.14,169 crore is earmarked for disbursement across six schemes. “Out of this, Rs.4,737 crore has already been successfully deposited into the accounts of the intended beneficiaries.”

However, the remaining Rs.9,432 crore is currently being withheld by the Election Commission due to complaints from the Telugu Desam, he said.

Vishnu and other YSRC leaders said Chandrababu is in the habit of obstructing programmes that benefit the people. “Input subsidy is necessary for farmers, Vidya Deevena or students, and we should be told why schemes such as these to help the poor people, farmers, like EBC Nestam and Asara, are being stopped. The invisible force to stop these is the BJP, TD and Jana Sena.”

They said the YSRC government did not bring any new scheme now, and the on-going projects or schemes were decided and introduced much earlier. They recalled that during the 2019 elections, EC gave permission to implement the then TD government’s Pasupu-Kumkuma, a new scheme then, for disbursal of Rs.10,000 each to every woman. Now, however, EC halted even the existing schemes, they said.

The YSRC leaders said suspicions are being raised about the abrupt, poll-eve halt to the ongoing schemes in AP only.

They said that on March 1 and 6, chief minister Jagan Reddy usually released annual input subsidies for farmers and for education under Vidya Deevena.

“The state government has explained to the EC in detail how the state was implementing the ongoing schemes through a fixed schedule. However, it seemed that the Election Commission was pressured by the BJP and its allies --TD and Jana Sena --to stop the welfare schemes,” they added.