TD Asks ECI to Transfer Three Senior IPS Officers for Attack on Jagan

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to transfer three senior IPS officers for their failure to provide protection to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The party also sought a CBI or NIA probe to find the real culprits behind the attack on the CM.

Former TD MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, in a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner here on Sunday, said the AP CM had unfortunately been attacked by some miscreants by throwing stones on Saturday.

As this is a major failure in providing security to the Chief Minister, Ravindra Kumar sought immediate transfer of DGP K. Rajendranath Reddy, intelligence chief P.S.R. Anjaneyulu and Vijayawada commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata.

The former MP appealed that the ECI order an inquiry by CBI or NIA to find out the real culprits behind the attack. Such people must be prosecuted in the interests of fair play and justice, he added.