TCEI to host 3rd TCEI SIWPC GLOBAL, 7th TCEI Events Excellence Awards at Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI) - India`s largest Regional Events Industry Association, is hosting the 3rd Edition of South Indian Wedding Planners Congress, the 3rd TCEI SIWPC GLOBAL 2024 and the 7th TCEI Events Excellence Awards 2024, on June 18th and 19th, 2024 at Hitex Exhibition Centre. Hyderabad.

The details of the largest congregation of national and international Wedding planners, was formally announced by Chief Guest TG Srikant, Head -HITEX Exhibition Centre; Alla Balaram Babu, President-TCEI, Ravi Bura, General Secretary- TCEI, Md Toufiq Khan, Treasurer- TCEI, at the curtain raiser event held today at MAAYA Convention, Kondapur. Members of TCEI spearheading both the initiatives Sai Shravan Madiraju, Convenor-SIWPC Global 2024 and Ramm K Muppana, Convenor - TCEI Event Excellence Awards 2024 and Co-Convenors Hirish Reddy, Kumar Raja, Sudhakar Yarabadi, Dr Saurabh Sureka; graced the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Guest TG Srikant said, the wedding industry in India is valued at $130 billion, according to The Economist. Given its unorganized nature, the actual figures could be significantly higher, with this estimate representing just the tip of the iceberg. The size of the Industry suggests that weddings for Indians are not merely ceremonies; they are lifetime celebrations intertwined with emotions, traditions, and bonding. People are increasingly opting for destination weddings, with popular choices being Jaipur, Udaipur, and the backwaters of Kerala. Surprisingly, Hyderabad does not seem to be among these favoured locations. TCEI hosting an event of this magnitude, focused on wedding planning, is a significant initiative aimed at elevating Hyderabad to the status of a preferred destination for such celebration. Hyderabad doesn’t lag behind any other destination be it infrastructure, mesmerising venues, proficient wedding planners, best connectivity to the rest of India and the world. We must vigorously strive to establish Hyderabad as a prominent wedding destination on the global map.

Alla Balaram Babu said, the TCEI Events Excellence Awards, have set a new benchmark for the events industry, both nationally and internationally, filling us with pride at the Telangana Chamber of Events Industry. The SIWPC hosted by TCEI has evolved into a highly anticipated event, not only among wedding planners in Hyderabad and across India but also among renowned planners from around the globe. Its reputation for excellence, innovation, and networking opportunities has transcended borders, making it a must-attend gathering for professionals in the wedding and event planning industry worldwide. This year's event promises an array of enticing offerings, designed to captivate and inspire the delegates. From engaging keynote speeches by industry leaders to immersive workshops and interactive panel discussions, participants can expect a wealth of knowledge and insights to enhance their skills and expertise. Additionally, there will be opportunities for networking with peers and exploring the latest trends and innovations in the wedding and event planning realm. With an exciting line up of activities, this year's event is poised to be a transformative experience for all who attend.

SIWPC brings together experts from various facets of the Indian wedding industry. This event aims to showcase South India's significant contributions to the world of weddings and provide a platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing. Renowned national and international speakers from the events fraternity will grace the conference, delivering insightful sessions on different aspects of the Indian wedding industry. Delegates will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights, learn from industry experts, and exchange ideas with like-minded professionals.

This Convention is eagerly awaited by all the Wedding Planners, Wedding Designers, Wedding Stylists, Decorators, Event Managers and all other crafts of Event Industry across India and more than 20 Countries. The event is poised to showcase the upsurge of Grand scale weddings and events in Telangana and across India. This event will be attended by globally acclaimed Industry Experts and Peers including John Emmanuel, Australia; Teddy Emmanuel, Philippines; Michael Ruiz, Philippines; Nicolas (Roni Flowers), France; Bryan, Ghana, Africa and several other stalwarts from Industry from across the globe.

Anticipated to host a distinguished gathering, this esteemed event is poised to welcome over a thousand delegates from both India and abroad. Dubbed 'Event Bazaar,' the expo will feature a grand display of more than 60 stalls, each showcasing a diverse array of products, services, and cutting-edge trends prevalent in the dynamic event industry.

Other Salient Features of the Event will be Master Classes delivered by Industry Leaders and peers; Panel Discussions & Workshops by Stalwarts; Parallel sessions on several key topics such as Event Safety, role of technology etc., Business Networking Lounges; widely spread cuisines for all meals, served by the top most hospitality catering companies in the country and an array of multi diverse entertainment performances to enthrall the audience of all genres. The glittering awards ceremony focused on Wedding Industry achievers, SIWPC Global Wedding Academy Awards, is scheduled on June 18th, 2024, from 5.00 pm onwards.

The 7th Edition of TCEI Event Excellence awards is set to be organized on 19th June, 2024 from 5.00 pm onwards in concurrence with 3rd TCEI SIWPC Global 2024. The event has garnered a Great distinction of being the most sought-after Event Industry Awards in the region. The transparency of the Awards selection process has been commended by many Industry leaders and delegates. Primarily there are 2 Categories of awards, Pearl of Hyderabad, is awarded to an exceptional Event or achiever who hails from Telangana region. The Award is symbolic resonance of Hyderabad which is also called as City of Pearls. The Gem of India award is bestowed on an exceptional Event or Achiever, hosted or performed in any part of India.

There are special recognitions for industry veterans such as

* Jade of India, Special recognition to Industry leaders who have an experience of working with Event Industry for more than 15 years.

* Lifetime Achievement, a distinct recognition to industry leaders and peers who have an experience of working in Event Industry with more than 30 years.

* Koh-E- Noor of India, the highest honour and distinction to the Event Manager or Company who have organized or managed an Event in Hyderabad which has brought worldwide recognition and acclaim to Hyderabad.

The entire Event is fully organized by Telangana Chamber Of Events Industry. With the able support of its allied Associations, the Telangana Event Managers Association, Telangana Event Facilitators Association, Telangana Sound Light Vendors Association, Telangana Entertainers Association, Telangana Event Venues Association, Telangana Event Caterers Association and Telangana Entertainers Association.