TBGKS Singareni Unit Leaders Snap Ties with BRS

Adilabad: In a major blow to the BRS just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Singareni coal mine workers from its affiliated trade union, Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS), have decided to sever ties with the party. This decision was taken at a meeting held in Godavarikhani on Friday. BRC MLC K. Kavitha is the honorary president of the sangham and reports said the union would not consider her their leader.

BRS has lost many elected representatives, including MLAs and MPs, to other parties, especially the Congress after the Assembly elections. The TBGKS itself lost control of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).TBGKS leaders decried the involvement of BRS MLAs and top leaders in the functioning of the union in the last ten years. On Friday they resolved to independently fight for SCCL workers’ rights and welfare besides contesting the next elections as an independent trade union without affiliation to any political party.TBGKS leaders used to put forth their demands before the SCCL management and fought in support of the workers even before the BRS came to power. Later, top BRS leaders started dealing directly with the SCCL management.Meanwhile, all the existing committees have been cancelled and a steering committee has been formed under the leadership of Miryala Rajireddy. A general body meeting will be convened after 14 days.It may be recalled that TBGKS president Venkat Rao, working president Kengarla Mallaiah and general secretary Miryala Raji Reddy had sent their resignations to the honorary president Kavitha just before the elections in SCCL in December. The resignations were not accepted.Mallaiah and Venkat Rao were not present in the Godavarikhani meeting.