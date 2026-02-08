Tawade To Be BJP’s BMC Mayor Candidate; Sena Fields Ghadi As Deputy

The announcement came 21 days after the declaration of the BMC election results. The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the keenly contested civic polls, defeating the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), both of which had fought the election on the “Marathi Manoos” plank. The Shiv Sena (UBT) finished second with 65 seats.

Mumbai BJP chief Amit Satam announced Ms Tawade’s candidature, while Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale declared Mr Ghadi’s name at the BMC headquarters. Ms Tawade and Mr Ghadi filed their nominations in the presence of Mr Satam, Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Mr Shewale, among other leaders.

With the mayor’s post reserved for a woman from the general category, the BJP has fielded a seasoned woman leader. Ms Tawade, a two-time corporator from Ghatkopar, has earlier served as chairperson of the BMC’s Education Committee and is considered experienced in civic administration.

A senior official said that as the BJP and Shiv Sena were the only parties to file nominations for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor, the elections would be unopposed. “Both the mayor and deputy mayor will assume charge on February 11 at the corporation hall of the BMC headquarters. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to attend the ceremony. The city will thus get a mayor after a gap of nearly four years,” the official said.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Satam said that after 44 years, a BJP mayor would be installed in the civic body. “We want to develop Mumbai and provide corruption-free administration to the citizens. Security of the city will be our top priority,” he said, adding that both the mayor and deputy mayor would work for the city’s development and safety.

It may be noted that during 1982–83, Dr Prabhakar Pai of the Jan Sangh (now BJP) served as the Mayor of Bombay, as Mumbai was then known. Dr Pai was a native of Barkur in Karnataka’s Udupi district.

Mr Satam also said the party’s woman mayor would work to eliminate corruption in the civic body.

Shiv Sena secretary Sanjay More said Mr Ghadi would serve as deputy mayor for 15 months.

After filing her nomination, Ms Tawade expressed gratitude to the party leadership and said she would work as a “Mumbai sevak” for the people of the city.

Political observers pointed out that the post of Mumbai mayor has gone to a Maratha woman, Ms Tawade, while Ganesh Khankar, who also belongs to the Maratha community, has been appointed BJP group leader in the civic body. However, party insiders said the selections were made purely on merit and that it was a coincidence both leaders belong to the same community.