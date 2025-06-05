Tatkal Ticket Booking Made Easier Aadhaar Now Required

Indian Railways is introducing new rules to make Tatkal ticket booking fairer and smoother for regular passengers. From the end of this month, E-Aadhaar verification will be mandatory for booking Tatkal tickets. This change comes after years of complaints from passengers who were unable to book tickets due to bots and agents grabbing them within seconds of release.

Under the new system, passengers must link their Aadhaar number with their IRCTC account and complete a one time verification. Only those who have verified their Aadhaar will be allowed to book Tatkal tickets during the first few minutes after the booking window opens. Even authorised travel agents will not be allowed to book tickets during this initial period, giving genuine users a better chance to secure their seats. Users who do not complete E-Aadhaar verification will have to wait for a few days after registering before they can book Tatkal or Premium Tatkal tickets.

For an enhanced booking experience, Indian Railways have also strengthened the website by implementing anti bot systems and technical infrastructure improvements. Thus, these steps intend to prevent these automated tools from being misused and ensure a smooth experience for the genuine user. Along with removing fake accounts from the system, Railways is using new tools to detect and block suspicious activity during peak hours.

Officials also mentioned that E-Aadhaar verification may soon be required even for booking Tatkal tickets at railway counters. Ensuring that the rules are the same for both offline and online bookings was the intent. Passengers are being encouraged to report any kind of fraud or misuse through the Cyber Crime Portal in an attempt at cleaning up the ticketing process in favour of the genuine travelling passenger.

For all those who Indian Railways book Tatkal tickets more often, it's high time linking of Aadhaar with the IRCTC account be done. Indian Railways believes these changes will bring meaning to labu minute ticket booking the idea is transparency, security, and fairness for all. In this new system, your Aadhaar is not just an ID it’s the key to getting your ticket.