Tata Steel SEZ’s Gopalpur Industrial Park Joins WEF’s Decarbonisation Initiative

Bhubaneswar/Gopalpur: Tata Steel Special Economic Zone’s (TSSEZL) Gopalpur Industrial Park (GIP) has been inducted into the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) prestigious Transitioning Industrial Clusters Initiative, marking a significant milestone for India’s green industrialisation drive.

The initiative aims to bring together public and private sector stakeholders from industrial clusters worldwide to reduce carbon emissions, foster economic growth, and generate employment.



The global programme — executed in collaboration with Accenture and the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) — focuses on accelerating large-scale decarbonisation by developing industrial ecosystems centred around sustainability, energy efficiency, and green technology.



Located in Odisha’s Ganjam district, GIP is rapidly positioning itself as a key hub for green hydrogen, green ammonia, and renewable energy equipment manufacturing. The industrial park’s sustainability-driven roadmap is closely aligned with India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission, which targets making the country a global leader in the production, utilisation, and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

“We are proud to be part of this transformative initiative by the World Economic Forum,” said Manikanta Naik, Managing Director, Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited.

“The rapid industrialisation of Odisha, through clusters like GIP, opens new avenues to deploy our infrastructure and expertise towards a decarbonised industrial future. Our focus on green hydrogen and renewable energy clusters reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainable industrial development. By adopting global best practices and forging innovative partnerships, we aim to contribute meaningfully to India’s clean energy goals. We anticipate several more projects of this nature at GIP in the near future.”

As part of its green strategy, 25 per cent of GIP’s available land has been earmarked exclusively for green hydrogen, ammonia, and renewable energy projects. The park has already signed multiple land leasing and blocking agreements with green hydrogen firms, facilitating a planned production capacity exceeding 2 million tonnes per annum of green ammonia. These multi-phased projects are expected to draw cumulative investments of over Rs 27,000 crore, enabling GIP to potentially contribute about 10 per cent of India’s green hydrogen and ammonia production target by 2030 under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

To support this green energy ecosystem, GIP’s infrastructure master plan incorporates several strategic components, including a dedicated 2.5 km long, 60-meter wide utility corridor connecting the park to Gopalpur Port. This corridor will enable secured and efficient transportation of green ammonia for export, positioning GIP as a vital node in India’s emerging green export economy.

Additionally, plans are underway to establish a desalination plant to meet round-the-clock water requirements sustainably, ensuring minimal impact on local water resources. GIP is also facilitating reliable green power transmission from western India and is advancing the development of a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) to ensure responsible industrial wastewater management