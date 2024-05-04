Tata Steel SEZ, Hygenco Sign MoU To Bolster India’s Green Fuel Sector

Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited (TSSEZL) and HHP Five Private Limited (Hygenco) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a green hydrogen and green ammonia project at TSSEZL’s Gopalpur Industrial Park (GIP) in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

Under this definitive agreement, Hygenco will acquire land in GIP, located in Odisha’s Ganjam district, to set up its green hydrogen, green ammonia, and derivatives unit. Hygenco, a pioneer in producing low-cost green hydrogen, aims to produce 1 million tonnes per annum (1 Mn TPA) from this plant in phases. The company aims to commission the initial phase of the project by December 2026.

Manikanta Naik, managing director (MD), TSSEZL, said, “We are very happy to have Hygenco on board with us. With this, the total committed capacity of green hydrogen and green ammonia manufacturing at the Industrial Park is now around 2.6 Mn TPA. This solidifies our Industrial Park as a green hydrogen and ammonia hub in India. Our endeavor has been to create a conducive environment where our customers find the necessary infrastructure to conduct their business, as we continue to work on further strengthening the offerings at GIP. The augmentation of the power and water infrastructure, which is critical to the green hydrogen and ammonia industries, will further facilitate the green fuel sector.”

On the occasion, Amit Bansal, founder and CEO, Hygenco, said, “Having already demonstrated our mettle by commissioning India's first green hydrogen project earlier this year, we will extend the application of our superior technology to this project, thereby producing the lowest-cost green ammonia for our clients. In line with our strategic vision of being a dominant player in this sector worldwide, the produce from this plant in the initial phase will be exported, for which advanced discussions with various clients are already taking place."

The green ammonia produced at this facility will be exported through the existing Gopalpur Port facility located close to GIP. The Utility Corridor, which is under development, between GIP and Gopalpur Port will provide a boost to the logistics and pipeline connectivity for the project. Hygenco has signed several binding long-term offtakes of green hydrogen in India, including our country’s recently commissioned first megawatt scale plant in Hisar, Haryana.

Previously, TSSEZL had signed similar agreements with other manufacturers for setting up green hydrogen and ammonia projects of 1.6 Mn TPA at Gopalpur Industrial Park.