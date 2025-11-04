Tata Communications, Footballerista, and Real Madrid Launch Madridista Loyalty Programme in India

Tata Communications, a leading global communications technology company, together with Real Madrid CF, one of the world’s most prestigious football clubs, and Footballerista Mobile (Suisse) AG, a platform connecting sports legends and fans through unique experiences, have joined forces to exclusively launch and drive adoption of the ‘Madridista Premium’ loyalty programme in India. This initiative aims to engage more than 22 million fans and 11 official fan clubs across the country.

Through this collaboration, fans in India will have a unique opportunity to get closer to the iconic club and enjoy all the benefits that come with being part of the Madridista community as a Premium fan. The prestige of a club like Real Madrid, combined with the digital and local expertise of Tata Communications and Footballerista, will ensure that the Madridista Premium experience is not only accessible but also deeply personal for every fan.

Real Madrid will extend its renowned digital ecosystem to offer their fans in India an enhanced and personalised Madridista Premium experience, reinforcing its commitment to building a stronger global community and nurturing the football culture in one of the sport’s fastest-growing markets.

Tata Communications will play a central role in making this vision a reality. With its digital fabric of solutions providing the backbone for an always-connected experience and Tata Communications MOVE™, the company will ensure seamless communication and provide channels that connect fans directly with the club.

Footballerista, as a customer-facing provider of Tata Communications MOVE™, will further enrich this experience with its front-end fan engagement journey and orchestrated campaigns built to onboard and nurture subscribers.

The collaboration will enable more than just a loyalty programme — it will create a gateway for Indian fans to feel part of a larger movement: the Madridista movement. Real Madrid’s exclusive emotional content, curated merchandise, and meaningful local engagement are now closer to Indian fans than ever before.

Commenting on the partnership, Emilio Butrageño, Institutional Relations Director of Real Madrid CF and a legend of the Club, said:

“With Tata Communications, we’re proud to bring the spirit of the Bernabeu to India. This partnership isn’t just about digital innovation — it’s connecting Real Madrid to its Indian fanbase that goes beyond traditional fandom.”

Marco Bijvelds, Vice President and Global Head of Tata Communications MOVE™, added: