Tata Capital Housing Finance To Raise Rs 650 Crore Via Rights Issue

Mumbai: Non-banking financial company Tata Capital on Wednesday said its wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd (TCHFL), has approved the offer and issuance of equity shares on a rights basis to its parent company for an aggregate amount of ₹650.02 crore.

The board of directors of Tata Capital Housing Finance has approved the issuance of equity shares of ₹10 each to Tata Capital. The rights issue will be undertaken in one or more tranches. Tata Capital said it received intimation regarding the approval from Tata Capital Housing Finance on Wednesday.