TASMAC Announced Rise In Liquor Prices

Chennai: Liquor and beer prices across the board would go up from February 1, Thursday, with the cheapest variety of spirits sold in 180 ml bottles and beer in 650 ml bottles costing Rs 10 more and higher end varieties of liquor costing Rs 20 more.

A statement from TASMAC on Monday said that prices of all types of liquor sold in 375 ml, 750 ml and 1000 ml bottles and beer coming in 325 ml and 500 ml bottles would go up accordingly.





