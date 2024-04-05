Task Force Police Arrest 2 for Torturing Victim in IPL Betting Dispute

Visakhapatnam: Two accused - Santosh and Bullet Srinu - were apprehended by the task force police on Thursday evening in connection with an IPL betting incident.

Complainant Raghava had lost the bet and was supposed to pay Santosh and Bullet Srinu a previously agreed sum. However, after the match, he refused to give them the money.

In retaliation, Santosh and Bullet Srinu allegedly subjected Raghava to severe torture. They used steam rods, surgical blades and knives on his body.

The task force commissioner told Deccan Chronicle that the police received an anonymous call about the incident and reached the location to rescue the victim.

Police investigations revealed that the accused had held Raghava captive in a lodge for four days and demanded money not only from him but also from his girlfriend, who resided in Kakinada.

The victim reportedly took money from her to pay his tormentors.

The arrested individuals were kept in police custody and would face charges of extortion, kidnapping and grievous bodily harm to the victim.