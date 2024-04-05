Task Force Cop Seize Rs 75 lakh, Zomato Boy Held for Transporting Cash

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Task Force sleuths intensified raids at different places and seized a total Rs 75 lakh cash which was transported without any valid documents in view of MCC. Police found a Zomato boy carrying huge cash to a delivery customer.



The arrested accused revealed that they have been working at one Wilson Babu of Hafeezpet for a few years. As per the instruction of Wilson Babu, the respondents came to the parking place, Ramakrishna Theatre and received an amount of 40 lakh from an unknown person and concealed it in their Endeavour vehicle in order to deliver to Wilson Babu for illegal benefits.In second case, Task Force police arrested a person for possessing huge amount of cash carrying without any valid documents near Amrutha wines, Mallappally circle, Asif nagar, The accused was Gubala Nagarjuna, 30, Delivery boy in Zomato, Police seized Rs 14 lakh.According to police, Nagarjuna is native of Kadapa in AP and he came to Hyderabad in eking livelihood and residing at Serilingampally, Hyderabad . He started working as a delivery boy in the Zomato company. In the year of 2013, he went to Al-Jahra Kuwait and there working as a four wheeler vehicle driver. There he became acquainted with one person, Masthan Vali. Masthanwali runs a kirana store business in Al-jahra Kuwait. In February 2024, Nagarjuna returned to India and started working as delivery boy at Zomato company in Hyderabad.Masthan Wali called Nagarjuna over his mobile phone and stated that to bring an amount of cash from the Plywood store, Mangalhat and offer him a good commission. On the direction of Masthanwali ,Nagarjuna went to Balaji Plywood shop, Mangalhat, and collected cash of Rs 14 lakh. While Nagarjuna was returning and passing near to Amrutha wine shop, Mallappally circle, Asif nagar, police detained him and found cash.In another incident, Task Force sleuths arrested two persons Noor Mohammed and Faisal Malik for carrying huge cash at MJ Market, Abids. Police seized Rs 20 lakh.Noor Mohammed and Faisal Malik revealed that they are doing Computer Scrap Business and LED TV Business at CTC, Secunderabad. After closing their establishments, the respondents were going to their residence at Mallepally along with unaccountable cash on their two wheeler Honda Activa. Police during regular checks, detained the vehicle and found cash.