Tantrik Held for Raping Cousin’s Wife in Surat Under Pretext of Ritual

Police have arrested a tantrik, identified as Bharat, for allegedly raping his cousin’s wife under the pretext of performing a ritual that would change their fortunes.

According to police, Bharat had visited his cousin’s house in Surat and convinced him that a special ritual would bring prosperity. However, during the ritual, he allegedly raped his cousin’s wife and fled the spot.

As news of the incident spread, angry villagers chased and captured him, shaving his head before handing him over to the police. An investigation is underway, and the accused is in custody.