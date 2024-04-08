Tango Dance Form Fast Catching in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Tango is relatively recent in India which had its origin in the 19th century along Argentina-Uruguay border and the Tango, a partner dance form, has been fast catching up with the residents of Bengaluru city and the numbers of new learners has been growing over the years. Engaged in its promotion in Bengaluru city is the Bangalore Tango Academy which is turning 7 years on April 14 this year.



As part of its celebrations, the Academy is now planning to host events/classes across Bangalore such as Marathahalli, Indira Nagar and other areas to popularize the dance form. Academy founder Roopa Math says Argentina tango has been thriving in Bengaluru city as the demand for a vibrant social life for the young continues to grow in recent years.

“To share the beautiful dance of Tango and build a community of Tango dancers in India and most importantly to spread its joy,” Roopa, the main instructor of the Academy, said about her aim.

On Tango, she says Argentine Tango is an interpretive, improvisational social dance that allows the dancers to develop a deep connection between themselves, the music and the environment in which they are dancing.

Roopa had her training in Tango at its birth place Buenos Aires, Argentina to hone her dancing skills before she founded the Bangalore Tango Academy. Initially, the Academy now conducts got learners by word of mouth publicity and since the numbers have been growing, Roopa says she had decided to do marketing and help promote Tango dance in Bengaluru.

Tango dance classes are conducted in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai and among others metros of the country by various Centres but in Bengaluru, the Bangalore Tango Academy has been a champion and cheerleader to build Tango community and training classes for beginners at her branches in Koramangala and Indira Nagar.

“There are multiple levels of training to learn Tango,” said Roopa who has travelled across the globe dancing Tango and each batch has about 35 learners on Saturdays and Sundays.