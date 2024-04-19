Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay casts vote in chennai

Hyderabad: Tamil Superstar and TVK party president Thalapathy Vijay casts his vote in Chennai's Neelankari on Friday.

The actor was shooting for his upcoming movie'Goat' in Russia and was landed in India earlier today.

Reports state that fans chased the actors vehicle right after he left his home until he reached the polling station.

In addition, many of the fans also thronged the polling station to get a glimpse of the star prompting the police to make way for Vijay to reach the polling booth.

Vijay's party 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam' is staying away from the ongoing Lok Sabha Polls.