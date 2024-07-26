Tamil Nadu: The ‘Politicization’ of Actor Vijay Has Begun

Chennai: Tamil film icon Vijay, who started taking baby steps after lying dormant politically for some time since the unveiling of the name of his party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, in February, is now all set for the big splash in the political waters by August or September as it is indicated by the hectic preparations underway for the launch event.

Besides morphing into a wannabe political leader by making bold statements, say like the one against NEET, starting an enrolment drive for the party and also nominating office-bearers at all levels, Vijay is now gearing up to organize a massive and colourful inauguration, expecting lakhs of his supporters and fans to attend it.



Even otherwise, the meetings organized in the past by the fan club of Vijay ahead of his film launches would draw heavy crowds with fans travelling long distances to attend the events. So now the meeting to inaugurate the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagama will not be missed by the fans and supporters.



The general secretary of the party Anand is said to be scouting for the right venue that could hold the lakhs of fans expected to congregate for the launch and would also be logistically convenient to the participants from all over the State.



While the initial proposal was to have the meeting at Trichy, the all-time favourite venue of most political parties in view of its location in the heart of the State, it is said that Salem could be preferred for some reasons. Wherever it is held, it should be a real show of strength, setting the tone for the new party to make the electoral plunge in 2026, the organizers feel.



The formal party launch could possibly whip up a frenzy, too, as Vijay’s next film, GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) that could also be his swan song, is scheduled to be released at around the same time, on September 5.



In the film, Vijay, the hero, is said to deliver dialogues peppered with several ‘punch lines’ loaded with political meanings. To put it otherwise, Vijay is meticulously planning his moves with his father and famous film producer, S A Chandrasekar, and others like Anand guiding him. It is also said that a couple of retired bureaucrats are advising the actor in his political pursuit.