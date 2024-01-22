Tamil Nadu has more women voters

Chennai: Women excel men in the integrated final electoral roll of the Special Summary Revision, 2024, which was released on Monday by the Chief Electoral Officer, Satyabrata Sahoo, who said the total electorate in Tamil Nadu was 6,18,90,348 comprising 3,03,96,330 male voters, 3,14,85,724 female voters and 8,294 from the third gender.

As per the special summary revision of photo electoral roll with January 1 as the qualifying date, among the 39 Parliamentary constituencies in the State, Sriperumbudur has the highest number of voters at 23,58,526 and Nagapatinam the least number of voters at 13,38,459.

The Assembly Constituency with the highest number of electors is Shozhinganallur in Chengalpattu district with 6,60,419 electors with Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore district coming next with 4,62,612 electors.

On the other hand, the lowest number of electors are in Kilvelur Assembly Constituency in Nagapattinam district with 1,72,140 electors and the second lowest is Harbour Assembly Constituency of Chennai District with 1,72,624 electors.

During the revision process that commenced with the draft publication on October 27, 2023, claims and objections were received till December 9, 202, and of 13,88,121 applications filed for inclusion of names, 13,61,888 of them (Male: 6,17,623, Female: 7,43,803 and Third Gender: 462) were admitted.

Besides, 6,43,307 applications were received for deletion, of which 6,02,737 were on account of shifting (3,71,537), death (1,33,477) and duplicate (97,723) entries. Correction of entries have been done in respect of 3,23,997 electors (Male: 1,64,487, Female: 1,59,343 and Third Gender: 167).

There are 3,480 overseas electors in the final rolls published on Monday, out of which 71 electors have been enrolled in this Special Summary Revision period and 4,32,805 voters have been flagged as Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

Out of the total applications received for inclusion during the above revision period, 5,26,205 electors (Male: 2,74,035; Female: 2,52,096 and Third Gender: 74) were in the age group of 18-19.

The integrated final electoral roll is available on the CEO's website https://elections.tn.gov.in for the electors to check their names and apply for inclusion by visiting the respective offices of the Electoral Registration Officers and submitting Form – 6 or applying online through www.voters.eci.gov.in or through ‘Voter Helpline App” available in google play store.

The Forms & Claims received in advance during the period of Special Summary Revision, 2024 and Continuous Updation, thereafter shall be processed by the concerned Electoral Registration Officers during the relevant quarter under continuous updation.

An elector can apply in Form 6B to link Aadhar number to his/her EPIC, for which, as on Monday, 4.29 crore Aadhaar numbers, forming 69.38 per cent of the electorate in the State, have been collected.

As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, all the Electoral Registration Officers have been directed to supply two hard copies of Electoral Roll to the recognized Political Parties, while soft copies without photographs can be obtained on payment of Rs100 per Assembly Constituency.

District Contact Centers have been established in all the districts and have been provided with the toll free helpline number '1950' uniformly for any election related query. The State Contact Center is functioning in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer with the toll free number 180042521950.