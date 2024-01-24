Tamil Nadu Governor Prorogues Assembly

Chennai: Governor R N Ravi prorogued the session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, which commenced on January 9, 2023, with effect from Wednesday, a notification from Raj Bhavan said.

The Governor issued the notification on Wednesday in exercise of the powers conferred on him by sub-clause (a) of Clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution,.

The next session of the Assembly is expected to begin soon as the State Cabinet that met at the Secretariat on Tuesday had discussed the modalities for it.

Though it is not clear as to what the Cabinet discussed, it is not clear if the next session would begin with the customary Governors’ Address or not. Some sources said that the government might start with the presentation of the State budget.