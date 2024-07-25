Tamil Nadu: DMK Calls Statewide Protest Against Union Budget

Chennai:Intensifying its protest against the ‘step-motherly treatment’ meted out to Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget, the DMK called for a state-wide agitation on Friday, July 27, at 10 am with party cadre gathering in large numbers at all the district headquarters towns to register their anger against the ‘fascist BJP government’ for victimizing the State.

The notification from the DMK headquarters on Thursday urged the district secretaries to organize the protests that would be spearheaded by the office-bearers, MPs, MLAs and top party leaders and attended by all functionaries and workers at the district, union, town, regional and all levels.



While a Union Budget should distribute the due shares of the States to ensure equitable growth in the country and to reach the benefits to those in last rung of the social ladder to uplift their lives, the one presented by Nirmala Sitharaman did not seem to be an impartial budget that would help all sections of society, the DMK said.



The Union BJP government, in a bid to save itself, had lavished funds on select States, victimizing States like Tamil Nadu that played a major role in the development of the country by depriving them of their due shares.



Demands placed by the Chief Minister and party president M K Stalin for funds to carry out the Chennai Metro Rail projects and to compensate the loss incurred during the two natural disasters of 2023 had been totally ignored in the Budget, it said.

