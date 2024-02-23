Tamil Nadu CM Stalin’s voice to be heard in every household from Monday

Chennai: Taking the party’s propaganda for the Lok Sabha polls to the next level, the DMK would launch its ‘Stalin’s voice in every household’ (Ilamthorum Stalinin Kural) campaign on Monday, February 26, when the salient features of the State Budget presented in the Assembly on February 19 would be explained in detail through door-to-door canvassing.

The resolutions passed at the DMK’s online meeting of district secretaries and constituency observers on Friday urged the party workers and functionaries to elucidate on both the achievements of the ‘Dravidian Model’ government, led by M K Stalin, in the past three years and also to reach out to the people to explain the proposals made in the State Budget that would benefit them.

A proposal by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan to celebrate the birthday of party president Stalin, who would turn 71 on March 1, in a grand manner was shot down by Stalin, who lauded the party functionaries for successfully holding the first phase of the campaign, ‘Stalin’s Voice to Redeem the Rights’ (Urimaigalai Meetka Stalinin Kural) through the organization of public meetings in all constituencies.

The meetings had effectively driven home the point that the BJP needed to be defeated in the coming elections because of its tyrannical ways and the reasons given for bringing the INDIA coalition to power had been well explained to the people that the campaign had given rise to the hope that the DMK-led alliance in the State would make a clean sweep of all the 40 constituencies in the State and the Union Territory of Puducherry, the resolution said.

The door-to-door campaign to be undertaken by the booth committee members from March 26 by visiting the families in the evenings would focus on the injustices committed to the State by the Union BJP government. Ahead of the start of the campaign, the booth committee members would meet along with local body representatives on March 24 and 25 to work out their strategies.

The various welfare schemes of the government, particularly the new ones like the ‘State’s Sons’ that would entail a monthly allowance of Rs 1000 to boys from government schools enrolling for higher education courses, the move to do away with huts in the State and the last battle against poverty aimed lifting five lakh poor families from the morass of destitution should be enunciated to the people.

The booth committees had been urged to personally explain to the members of the families they visit the necessity for electing the DMK and its allies and also distribute tracts with details of the governments’ achievements and its vision, it said.

Organization of meetings at the Corporation and Municipality levels to help people understand the success of the DMK government in the past three years and the benefits that the Budget announced recently would bring them from March 2 to 3 was also a task entrusted with the party functionaries.

Stalin, addressing the district secretaries and constituency observers through video conference, said that he had to convene the meeting in a hurry as he also wanted to invite them all to the inauguration of the newly constructed memorial for M Karunanidhi and the refurbished and renovated memorial of C N Annadurai.