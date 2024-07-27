Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Talks to Beneficiaries of Welfare Scheme

Chennai: Several beneficiaries of ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ (Chief Minister with the People) scheme directly interacted with Chief Minister M K Stain on Saturday when he reviewed the working of the scheme, under which grievances on the delivery of government services of 13 departments for people in urban areas and 15 departments for people in rural areas are rectified through camps for receiving petitions.

The review of the working of the scheme in the districts of Nagapattinam, Vellore, Tiruppur, Thoothukudi and Madurai saw the district collectors presenting their reports on the number of petitions received and how many of the complaints had been addressed.



The scheme, aimed at improving the quality of government services to the public, was launched first on December 18, 2023, for people living in urban areas and then expanded to the rural regions on July 10. Following the launch by the Chief Minister at Coimbatore district for urban areas, 2058 camps were held and 8.75 lakh petitions looked into and grievances addressed, an official press release said.



The success of the scheme in the urban areas led to its launch in rural areas at Palayampudur village in Dharmapuri district, which led to the officials planning 2,341 camps and completing 861 of them.



At the review meeting, held through video conference, the district collectors reported the progress of the scheme in their respective jurisdictions, while Stalin enquired about the usefulness of it with the members of the public who had come to the various venues with petitions.



Chandran from Tiruppur district thanked the Chief Minister as he was able to get the name change of the electricity connection done within a few hours of submitting the application at 9 am and Parimala from Kangeyam said the sewing machine that he applied for was given to her immediately.

Similarly Rajalakshmi of Nagapattinam got the reimbursement of the medical insurance amount and Munniyandi of Madurai was given the wheelchair that he had asked for without any delay. Another application for wheel chair from a youth suffering from a brain ailment was also sanctioned without hassles, the mother of the youth, Prasanaraj from Gudiyatham, told the Chief Minister.

A student from Thoothukudi, Sridevi, studying in the Kulasekarapattinam college of arts and sciences, said that she had gone there to apply for the assistance given to those from government schools enrolling in higher education courses after somebody told her about it. Under the Pudhumai Penn scheme girl students have been getting Rs 1000 a month.



Another college student had come to apply for income and community certificates and was issued both the certificates without any delay, the Chief Minister was told. When he enquired about the Pudhumai Penn scheme, Madhubala, who got the patta name change done without hassles, told Stalin that several people had benefited from the programme.

The Chief Minister urged the district collectors and top officials to look into the petitions received under the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme on priority basis and redress the grievances without any delay.