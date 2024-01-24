Tamil Nadu CM Flags the ‘Alarming Situation’ on Fishermen Safety

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin drew the attention of Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to the ‘disturbing trend of arrests involving Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan authorities, creating an alarming situation’ in recent times and urged him to secure the early release of the six fishermen who were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on Monday.

The fishermen from Ramanathapuram district were arrested along with their fishing boats, bearing Registration Numbers IND-TN-10-MM-769 and IND-TN-10-MM-750, jeopardizing their rights and threatening he cultural and economic fabric of the Tamil fishing communities, Stalin said in his letter to Jaishankar on Wednesday.

‘These arrests not only undermine the traditional fishing rights of the Tamil community but also contribute to a climate of fear and uncertainty among the fishing population, he said, pointing to the need for revival of the Joint Working Group between India and Sri Lanka focused on fisheries-related issues to provide a constructive platform for dialogue.

So he requested Jaishankar to take the necessary steps through appropriate diplomatic channels to convene the Joint Working Group to sort out the long pending issues between the Indian fishermen and the Sri Lankan Navy so that the arrests of innocent fishermen could be avoided.

