Take up Oral Health Awareness, Revanth Urges Young Dentists

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extolled the, to impart knowledge about oral health and hygiene.

Major general Rakesh Manocha, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Telangana & Andhra Sub Area (TASA) and officials from KNR University of Health Sciences and Civil Administration also graced the occasion.

Meanwhile, Dr, Shreya Shukla bagged the 'Chief of Army Staff rolling trophy' for best all-round student and Dr. Harnoor Dhilloon the 'General Officer Commanding-in-Chief rolling trophy' for best BDS student in academics while the 'Patron's rolling trophy, Dakshin Bharat area' for overall best MDS student was awarded to Dr. Anoushka Menon from the Department of Prosthodontics.



