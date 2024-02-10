Take Measures for Brahmotsavam and Upcoming Elections: Nandyal SP

Kurnool: Nandyal SP K. Raghuveer Reddy conducted a review meeting on Saturday with inter-district police officials, discussing preparations for the upcoming general elections and arrangements for Mahasivaratri Brahmotsavam. Local DSPs and also officials from Achampet in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana and Markapuram in Prakasam district also participated in the meeting.

He said they discussed preventing illegal activities like the movement of liquor and ganja across districts. Traffic control measures were discussed, stressing restrictions on heavy vehicles from Telangana and Prakasam heading towards Srisailam during Mahasivaratri Brahmotsavam. The meeting also covered border check post vigilance and removal of vehicles after the event.

DSPs Veera Raghavareddy, Krishna Kishore, Santosh, Srinivasa Rao, circle inspectors Ravindra, Chandrababu Naidu, Ramesh, Prasada Rao, sub-inspectors Lakshman Rao, Gangaiah Yadav, Dornala sub-inspector Ankamara Rao, and others participated.