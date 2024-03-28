Tahsildar Among 4 Arrested for Taking Bribe

Hyderabad: ACB officials conducted raids in two different districts — Bhongir and Narayanpet — and arrested mandal revenue officers and panchayat secretary for accepting bribes. In Narayanpet, the accused officers accepted a bribe amount through PhonePe.

In the first case, Chinnam Kiran, Panchayat Secretary, Podichedu village of Mothkur mandal was caught red handed while accepting Rs 3,000 bribe from complainant G. Mahesh to process application of complainant and to issue fresh property valuation certificate.

ACB officials recovered a bribe from the accused officer, and it was tested positive in a chemical examination. ACB officials arrested the accused officer and produced before the court for judicial remand.

In the second case, ACB officials arrested Gundumal Mandal Tahsildar and Joint Sub registrar Nenavath Pandu, Dharani operator (outsourcing) K Ravinder Reddy and records assistant B Mogulappa for accepting Rs 3000 bribe from a complainant Shashidhar Goud for making registration of agriculture land.

While tahsildar accepted Rs.2,000 in cash along with Dharani Operator, records assistant accepted a bribe of Rs 1000 through PhonePe. The ACB officials recovered Rs 2000 bribe amount from Tahsildar and found details of PhonePe and arrested the three accused officers. The ACB officials produced them before the court for judicial remand.