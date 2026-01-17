Tagged Vulture from Maharashtra’s Melghat Found Exhausted in Vijayapura Farm

Vijayapura: A tagged vulture found exhausted in a farm at Gotyal village has been identified as having originated from the Melghat forest region of Maharashtra, officials said on Friday.

On noticing the bird, local villagers alerted the emergency helpline 112. Personnel from the 112 service rescued the bird and brought it to the local police station. During inspection, officials noticed a tag attached to the bird’s back bearing a website address. A search of the website provided information linking the bird to the Melghat forest region.

Subsequent inquiries with local forest officials confirmed that the tag had been affixed by the Forest Department as part of a wildlife tracking initiative.

The bird was later taken into custody by the forester of the Jevoor Social Forestry Range under the Karnataka Forest Department and has been kept under observation at the Jevoor Social Forestry Range office, the police said.

According to officials, the bird of the Melghat forest area had been fitted with a tracking tag by the Forest Department to study its movement patterns. The bird reportedly became weak after failing to find prey and was found resting in an agricultural field in Gotyal village.