T-Hub Launches SIDBI-T-Hub Funding Program

Hyderabad: T-Hub, an incubator for startups, announced the launch of the SIDBI-T-Hub funding programme during the National Defence and Aerospace Innovation Summit (DIAS). The MoUs, signed with entities such as Kavachh, the International Institute For Space Studies & Research (IISSR), and the Directorate of Defence Research & Development-Israel, aim to facilitate knowledge transfer, accelerate technological advancements, and foster a thriving ecosystem for innovation. Additionally, collaborations with Bharat Dynamics Limited, Collins Aerospace, the College of Defence Management, and the Indian School of Business are expected to further boost the sector. The summit provided a platform for space start-ups. Defence secretary Giridhar Aramane and Jayesh Ranjan, special chief secretary, industries, were present.



